Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 26.4 %

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $96.80 on Wednesday, reaching $269.29. 20,893,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,235. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average of $275.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 153.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,950,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $870,069,000 after buying an additional 611,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

