Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95-8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.67.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $95.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,244,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day moving average is $275.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,950,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $870,069,000 after acquiring an additional 611,149 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $85,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

