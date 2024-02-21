Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Has $2.52 Million Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned 1.80% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.