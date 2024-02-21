Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Paul Mueller Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MUEL opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Paul Mueller has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paul Mueller
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.