Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

