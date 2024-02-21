Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is 1623 Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 4.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.76. 457,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,226. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.