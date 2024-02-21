Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,753 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 12,685 call options.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 1,139,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,378. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,899,502 shares of company stock worth $117,016,557 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,822 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

