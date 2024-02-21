Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 8,027 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 218,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

View Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.