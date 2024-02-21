Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $642,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

