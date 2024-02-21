Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $547.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.56 and a 200 day moving average of $498.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $581.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.