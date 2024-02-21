Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.42.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $323.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

