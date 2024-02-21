Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Mizuho

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,121. The company has a market capitalization of $722.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

