Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.
About Pelangio Exploration
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
