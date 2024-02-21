Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

