Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.71 ($0.02), with a volume of 462797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.97.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

