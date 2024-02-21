Penumbra (PEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.7 %

PEN stock opened at $268.61 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.28.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.