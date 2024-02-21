PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

