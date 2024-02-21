Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 304,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,654,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

PM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

