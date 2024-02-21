Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.580 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Photronics Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. 868,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Photronics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

