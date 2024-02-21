Photronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,864 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average daily volume of 396 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 128,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Photronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 648,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.