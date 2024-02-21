Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

PNW stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.