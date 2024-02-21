Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,555,323,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

