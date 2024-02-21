Piper Sandler Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $31.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.