Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.44

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 640105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 102,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

