Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

