Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. 79,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

