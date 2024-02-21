PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. 259,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,684. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

