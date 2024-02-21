Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down to $76.21

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.21, but opened at $72.37. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 316,044 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,840 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,087. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.