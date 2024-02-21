PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.3 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. 803,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. PROG has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

