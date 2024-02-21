PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.47 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 713,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,216. PROG has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after buying an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PROG by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

