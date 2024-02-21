PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. PROG has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in PROG by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PROG by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

