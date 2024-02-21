Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 11.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.58. 879,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

