ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 1,727,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,281. The firm has a market cap of $845.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 13.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

