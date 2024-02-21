ProPhase Labs’ (PRPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.33% from the company’s current price.

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

