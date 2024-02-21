ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,310 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 28,067 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199,081 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOIL traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 12,065,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,299,441. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

