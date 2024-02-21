Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 874.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

