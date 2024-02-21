Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 1,814 First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.