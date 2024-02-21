Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 4,048 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

