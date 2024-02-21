Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 113.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Alphatec by 276.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,668 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2,290.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 546,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.8 %

ATEC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $115,400. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.