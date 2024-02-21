Provence Wealth Management Group Has $2.72 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

