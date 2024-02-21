Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $30,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

