Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $39,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

