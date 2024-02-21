Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Shell by 90.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Shell by 87.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

