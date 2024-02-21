Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

