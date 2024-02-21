Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases New Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

