Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.83

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $14.33. Provident Financial shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

