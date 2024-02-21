PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 277,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,850 shares of company stock worth $12,356,346. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

