Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 147.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $284.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

