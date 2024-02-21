PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

