Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Boosted by William Blair

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

View Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.49. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.